Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,620,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Agilent Technologies worth $242,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $115.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.10. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

