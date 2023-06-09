Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 136,511 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,511 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $293,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.53 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average is $154.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.