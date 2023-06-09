CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 7,947,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,803,895. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

