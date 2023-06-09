CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,675 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 436,029 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,601,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 241,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 119,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,261,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,246. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

