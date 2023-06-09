C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) CEO S Dustin Crone Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,441.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CFFI traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. C&F Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $63.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in C&F Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
