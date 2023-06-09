Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CASY. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $219.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $249.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $2,078,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $406,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.