Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CASY opened at $219.81 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.75%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
