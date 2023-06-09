Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $219.81 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.46.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.