Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $219.81 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.77 and its 200-day moving average is $225.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,374,000 after acquiring an additional 49,159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 76,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

