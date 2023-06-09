Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.39

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 12136030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $29,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

