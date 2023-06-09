Carclo (LON:CAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.11

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.11 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 14.48 ($0.18). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 14.13 ($0.18), with a volume of 10,549 shares traded.

Carclo Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of £10.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,399.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.11.

Carclo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace, and Central. The company offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, diagnostics, and electronic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.