CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.78

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $472,521.95 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,596.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00336797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.29 or 0.00531259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.44 or 0.00419019 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.