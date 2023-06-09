Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Campbell Soup updated its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

