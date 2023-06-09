Callan Capital LLC Takes $88,000 Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,311,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 86,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,022 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 591,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,608.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.