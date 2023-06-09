Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.68. 179,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,346. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cabot has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Stories

