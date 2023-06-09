Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Holdings Lowered by Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,627 shares during the quarter. Burford Capital accounts for about 5.4% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,267,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 64,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 890,341 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE:BUR remained flat at $13.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,063. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $14.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

Featured Articles

