BTIG Research Boosts Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $28.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $23.13 on Monday. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

