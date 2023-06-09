Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 900,038 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,042,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,038 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 6.93% of Accolade worth $39,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accolade by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

Accolade Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.