Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 197,709 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 197,709 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.77% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $53,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,237,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 349,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

