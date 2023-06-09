Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.08% of Timken worth $55,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKR. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TKR opened at $83.73 on Friday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

