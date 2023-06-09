Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $41,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Biogen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Biogen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $308.88 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.12.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.92.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

