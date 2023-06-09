Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $42,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $133.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

