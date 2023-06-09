Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $47,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Shares of BLK opened at $680.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $663.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $692.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

