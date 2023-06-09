Brown Advisory Inc. Has $52.06 Million Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,792 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $52,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 712,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 293,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

