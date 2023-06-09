Brown Advisory Inc. Has $50.99 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,097 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.11% of Kimberly-Clark worth $50,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,707,000 after buying an additional 403,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,611,000 after buying an additional 378,398 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.72 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.68. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

