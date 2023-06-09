Brown Advisory Inc. Has $36.63 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 807,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,870 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $36,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after purchasing an additional 133,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 116.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading

