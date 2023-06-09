Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 223,250 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,403,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of NeoGenomics worth $59,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.75. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About NeoGenomics

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

