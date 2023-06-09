Brian N. Carter Sells 2,234 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

TTEK opened at $156.45 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 360,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after purchasing an additional 82,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

