BMO Capital Markets Trims Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Target Price to C$3.25

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Roots Price Performance

Shares of RROTF stock remained flat at $2.29 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. Roots has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

About Roots

Further Reading

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

