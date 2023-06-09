BMO Capital Markets Trims Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Target Price to C$3.25

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Roots Price Performance
Shares of RROTF stock remained flat at $2.29 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. Roots has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $2.45.
About Roots
