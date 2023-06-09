BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 5.41% of BM Technologies worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 296.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,390. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

