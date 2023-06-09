B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $485.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMRRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $27.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

