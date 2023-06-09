BloombergSen Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BloombergSen Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 2.7% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.05% of Booking worth $40,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $33.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,613.95. 216,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,638.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,408.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.