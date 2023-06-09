BloombergSen Inc. Reduces Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,152 shares during the period. AON comprises about 7.7% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $116,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.33. 208,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,655. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $338.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

