BKF Capital Group (BKFG) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BKF Capital Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BKF Capital Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.44 billion $242.63 million 32.25

BKF Capital Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

49.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BKF Capital Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 618 3090 3584 122 2.43

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 9.95%. Given BKF Capital Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.71% 17.59% 8.75%

Summary

BKF Capital Group competitors beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses. It also provides investment banking services, such as m&a advisory and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BKF Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKF Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.