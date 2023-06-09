BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Trading Up 12.6%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.65. 50,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 668% from the average session volume of 6,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.07.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BK Technologies

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

In related news, CEO John M. Suzuki acquired 2,350 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $31,701.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,432 shares in the company, valued at $127,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $42,362 in the last three months. 22.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BK Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BK Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BK Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

Featured Articles

