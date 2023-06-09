Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00109102 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027174 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

