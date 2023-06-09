BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in BILL were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in BILL by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BILL during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in BILL by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 248,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,378. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

