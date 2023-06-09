Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.07. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

