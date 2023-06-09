Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Trading Up 1.5 %
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.
