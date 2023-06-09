Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after purchasing an additional 179,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Shares of SON traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. 188,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

