Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $526,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.72.

DHI traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $114.34. The company had a trading volume of 354,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,366. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,500,466. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

