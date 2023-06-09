Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,946 shares of company stock worth $3,707,646. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.27. The company had a trading volume of 112,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average of $116.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

