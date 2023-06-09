Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,677 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,984,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,630,000 after buying an additional 301,473 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Webster Financial by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 100,626 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in Webster Financial by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Webster Financial by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 85,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 370,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,243. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

