Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $83.35. 859,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

