Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.06. 156,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,723. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.