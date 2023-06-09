Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GATX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GATX by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,088,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,767,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.16. 15,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,049. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $127.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

