Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $673,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Saban Cheryl boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.86. 7,779,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,464,225. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $374,647.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 810,064 shares valued at $32,536,865. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

