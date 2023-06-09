Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $538,000 in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Diodes by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Diodes by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $152,643.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $152,643.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $192,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,639 shares of company stock worth $5,986,553. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.92. 18,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Stories

