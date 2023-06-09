Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $506,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Raymond James by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.03. 153,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

