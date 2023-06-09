Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $355,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.59. 621,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,259. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

