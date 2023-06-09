Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $340,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,479. The firm has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

