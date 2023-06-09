Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 9,261 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.39. 441,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,669. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.